Left Menu

Bihar and ADB Join Forces for $1 Billion Development Leap

Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit met with the Asian Development Bank to discuss a $1 billion partnership in infrastructure, health, energy, and skills sectors. This collaboration aims to bolster Bihar's development plans, including projects in urban infrastructure, renewable energy, and skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:08 IST
Bihar and ADB Join Forces for $1 Billion Development Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development meeting, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit engaged with the Asian Development Bank to negotiate over $1 billion in investment for comprehensive state development. The discussion emphasized key sectors including infrastructure, health, and energy.

The meeting, chaired by Amrit, saw ADB's India Country Director, Mio Oka, presenting detailed proposals. Key projects highlighted include Buddhist circuit development, water resources transformation, urban infrastructure enhancements, and renewable energy advancements.

Bihar aims to leverage this partnership for substantial enhancements across its economic and infrastructure frameworks. The collaborative effort underscores a strategic move towards sustainable growth, with officials pledging prompt action on received proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pathum Nissanka's Blazing Century Bolsters Sri Lanka Into Super Eight, Australia In Peril

Pathum Nissanka's Blazing Century Bolsters Sri Lanka Into Super Eight, Austr...

 Sri Lanka
2
Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

 India
3
Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

 Israel
4
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026