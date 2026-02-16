Bihar and ADB Join Forces for $1 Billion Development Leap
Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit met with the Asian Development Bank to discuss a $1 billion partnership in infrastructure, health, energy, and skills sectors. This collaboration aims to bolster Bihar's development plans, including projects in urban infrastructure, renewable energy, and skill development.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development meeting, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit engaged with the Asian Development Bank to negotiate over $1 billion in investment for comprehensive state development. The discussion emphasized key sectors including infrastructure, health, and energy.
The meeting, chaired by Amrit, saw ADB's India Country Director, Mio Oka, presenting detailed proposals. Key projects highlighted include Buddhist circuit development, water resources transformation, urban infrastructure enhancements, and renewable energy advancements.
Bihar aims to leverage this partnership for substantial enhancements across its economic and infrastructure frameworks. The collaborative effort underscores a strategic move towards sustainable growth, with officials pledging prompt action on received proposals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- ADB
- development
- investment
- infrastructure
- health
- energy
- skills
- partnership
- renewable
ALSO READ
Mexico and Canada to Unveil Strategic Minerals and Infrastructure Plan
India Leads Global AI Revolution in Healthcare at AI Impact Summit 2026
Trump Criticizes UK-California Clean Energy Pact
Uttar Pradesh's Infrastructure Revolution: A New Semiconductor Unit and Rail Developments
Scandal in Ukraine: Ex-Energy Minister Accused of Massive Corruption