Bihar and ADB Join Forces for $1 Billion Development Leap

In a significant development meeting, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit engaged with the Asian Development Bank to negotiate over $1 billion in investment for comprehensive state development. The discussion emphasized key sectors including infrastructure, health, and energy.

The meeting, chaired by Amrit, saw ADB's India Country Director, Mio Oka, presenting detailed proposals. Key projects highlighted include Buddhist circuit development, water resources transformation, urban infrastructure enhancements, and renewable energy advancements.

Bihar aims to leverage this partnership for substantial enhancements across its economic and infrastructure frameworks. The collaborative effort underscores a strategic move towards sustainable growth, with officials pledging prompt action on received proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)