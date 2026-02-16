Foiled Attack Plot: Austrian Prosecutors Charge Man in Taylor Swift Concert Threat

Austrian public prosecutors have leveled terrorism-related charges against a 21-year-old defendant for allegedly plotting an attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, scheduled for August 2024. Authorities reveal that the suspect had shared Islamic State propaganda and sought to produce explosives, aiming to disrupt the events.

Identified in Austrian media as Beran A., the suspect was reportedly arrested in August 2024 following intelligence from the United States that highlighted the threat. The defendant remains in custody, as prosecutors plan to pursue a criminal case in Wiener Neustadt, close to Austria's capital.

The alleged plot resulted in the cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts. The White House confirmed U.S. involvement, with National Security spokesperson John Kirby emphasizing America's commitment to counterterrorism, including the collaboration with Austrian partners to avert potential threats.