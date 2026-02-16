Terror Plot Against Taylor Swift Concert Foiled in Vienna
Austrian prosecutors have charged a suspect with terrorism-related offenses after foiling a planned Islamist militant attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The suspect, identified as Beran A, allegedly attempted to produce explosives and purchase weapons illegally, facing up to 20 years if convicted.
An attempted Islamist militant attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna has led to terrorism-related charges against a 21-year-old suspect, Austrian authorities announced.
The unnamed individual, identified by media as Beran A, was arrested near Vienna last August. Prosecutors are pursuing charges in Wiener Neustadt for producing explosives and illegal arms acquisition attempts.
Beran A, linked to the Islamic State, also allegedly disseminated propaganda and researched shrapnel bomb construction. If convicted, he faces a potential 20-year prison sentence.
