Iraq says about 3,000 Islamic State prisoners transferred from Syria

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

About ​3,000 Islamic ​State detainees have ‌so far ​been transferred from Syrian prisons to Iraq and ‌the process is continuing, Iraq's foreign minister said on Friday, adding that Baghdad ‌was in discussions with some countries to ‌repatriate them soon.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the ⁠Munich ​Security ⁠Conference, Fuad Hussein said Baghdad would need more ⁠financial assistance to deal with the influx, and ​warned that there had been ⁠a recent uptick in Islamic State activity in ⁠Syria.

He ​said that, while Baghdad took the United States' signals seriously, the ⁠nomination of former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki to ⁠take ⁠up the role again was an internal issue.

