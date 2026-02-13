US Completes Transfer of Islamic State Prisoners to Iraq Amid Repatriation Talks

The United States has completed the transfer of 5,700 Islamic State prisoners from Syria to Iraq, signaling the end of its mission in the region. Iraq is actively engaging in discussions with other countries to obtain financial support and repatriate prisoners, according to Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The shifting dynamics in Syria, particularly the collapse of Kurdish-led forces, have sparked concerns over the resurgence of Islamic State activities near the Iraqi border. Hussein highlighted the potential security risks posed by the prolonged stay of detainees in Iraq and the need for international cooperation to address the challenge.

While talks are underway with Arab and Muslim nations for the repatriation of their nationals, European countries remain cautious due to their legal frameworks. Meanwhile, Iraq continues to manage its internal politics amidst its strategic relations with the United States, which plans to withdraw troops by the end of 2026.

