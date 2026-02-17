Assam Cancels CCE 2024 Results Over Reservation Error

The Assam government announced the cancellation of the state civil services examination results due to a reservation discrepancy for the Moran community. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary clarified that the examination was transparent, but an error occurred in reserving positions during result declaration.

AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain raised the issue, highlighting that the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 results were initially published by the Assam Public Service Commission on Monday but retracted after complaints. The APSC clarified this mistake and uploaded the corrected results promptly.

According to Chandra Mohan Patowary, the reservation for Moran and Motak communities was specified in the APSC advertisement for CCE 2024, with a government order confirming it for five years. However, only the Motak community was considered in the first result. The government has since taken steps to ensure a fair examination process.

