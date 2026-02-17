Left Menu

Assam Cancels CCE 2024 Results Over Reservation Error

The Assam government canceled the initial results of the state civil services examination due to a reservation error for the Moran community. The APSC rectified this discrepancy, ensuring transparency in the process, and published the corrected results promptly. The error was highlighted by AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:40 IST
Assam Cancels CCE 2024 Results Over Reservation Error
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government announced the cancellation of the state civil services examination results due to a reservation discrepancy for the Moran community. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary clarified that the examination was transparent, but an error occurred in reserving positions during result declaration.

AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain raised the issue, highlighting that the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 results were initially published by the Assam Public Service Commission on Monday but retracted after complaints. The APSC clarified this mistake and uploaded the corrected results promptly.

According to Chandra Mohan Patowary, the reservation for Moran and Motak communities was specified in the APSC advertisement for CCE 2024, with a government order confirming it for five years. However, only the Motak community was considered in the first result. The government has since taken steps to ensure a fair examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Immovable Assets Revolution: A Digital Leap

Delhi's Immovable Assets Revolution: A Digital Leap

 India
2
Gold Prices Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Progress and Stronger Dollar

Gold Prices Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Progress and Stronger Dollar

 Global
3
Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

 Egypt
4
Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026