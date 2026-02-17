Left Menu

Tragic Turn: TV Addiction Leads to a Fatal Family Conflict in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a 65-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her nephew and his friend after she reprimanded him over his TV addiction. The crime was discovered when the victim's daughter sent her brother to investigate. The police have detained the two minors involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a 65-year-old woman was tragically bludgeoned to death. The crime occurred after the victim reprimanded her 15-year-old nephew for his excessive television viewing habits, according to local authorities.

The police have detained the nephew and his friend, both minors, in connection with the apparent murder in Berhampur village, situated in Vasai West. The alleged crime took place on a Sunday night but was discovered the following day when the victim's daughter, unable to reach her mother by phone, sent her brother to check on the bungalow, where he found the gruesome scene.

Details from the investigation revealed that the two boys attempted to conceal the crime but fled upon failing to hide the body. The nephew has allegedly confessed, with police uncovering a history of familial disputes, including a theft incident by the minor against his now-deceased aunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

