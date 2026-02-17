Intrigue in Geneva: Trilateral Talks Tackle Tensions
Political discussions mediated by the U.S. in Geneva between Ukraine and Russia concluded, yet military talks persist. Continuation is anticipated the following day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:38 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a bid to resolve ongoing tensions, political negotiations mediated by the United States took place in Geneva involving Ukraine and Russia. These discussions wrapped up for the day, according to a source speaking to Reuters on Tuesday.
Despite the conclusion of political dialogue, military representatives from both nations are still engaged in discussions, underscoring the complex nature of these talks.
The peace talks are set to resume for a second day on Wednesday, with hopes of advancing towards a resolution.
