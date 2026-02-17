Village Tension over Wedding Goat Slaughter

Tensions were high in Talegaon village, Jalna district, as right-wing groups protested a local family's alleged goat slaughter for a wedding feast, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The police registered a case against Golab Baba Shaikh's family for allegedly offending religious sentiments.

The family reportedly left the village for safety. According to the police, Shaikh slaughtered two goats on February 15 for his son's wedding reception, despite warnings from right-wing groups to avoid such actions during a nearby religious event.

Following the slaughter, protesters blocked roads demanding action against Shaikh, and unidentified individuals allegedly vandalized his vehicle. A First Information Report was filed against five family members, but no arrests have been made, confirmed officials.

