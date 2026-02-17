Village Tension over Wedding Goat Slaughter
Tensions erupted in Talegaon village, Ghansawangi tehsil, after right-wing protests against a local family's alleged goat slaughter for a wedding. Police registered a case against Golab Baba Shaikh and his family for hurting religious sentiments. Shaikh reportedly slaughtered goats despite requests not to during a religious program.
- Country:
- India
Tensions were high in Talegaon village, Jalna district, as right-wing groups protested a local family's alleged goat slaughter for a wedding feast, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The police registered a case against Golab Baba Shaikh's family for allegedly offending religious sentiments.
The family reportedly left the village for safety. According to the police, Shaikh slaughtered two goats on February 15 for his son's wedding reception, despite warnings from right-wing groups to avoid such actions during a nearby religious event.
Following the slaughter, protesters blocked roads demanding action against Shaikh, and unidentified individuals allegedly vandalized his vehicle. A First Information Report was filed against five family members, but no arrests have been made, confirmed officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Intervention Saves Suspects from Mob Justice in Ranchi
West Bengal's Pre-Election Police Shuffle: Strategic Moves
Met Police Appeal to Indian Community Women After Conviction of Serial Offender
Shocking Betrayal: Police Impersonation and Crime in Gurugram Hotel
Palestinians Eager to Serve: New Police Force Applications Surge