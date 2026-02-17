Left Menu

Village Tension over Wedding Goat Slaughter

Tensions erupted in Talegaon village, Ghansawangi tehsil, after right-wing protests against a local family's alleged goat slaughter for a wedding. Police registered a case against Golab Baba Shaikh and his family for hurting religious sentiments. Shaikh reportedly slaughtered goats despite requests not to during a religious program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Tensions were high in Talegaon village, Jalna district, as right-wing groups protested a local family's alleged goat slaughter for a wedding feast, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The police registered a case against Golab Baba Shaikh's family for allegedly offending religious sentiments.

The family reportedly left the village for safety. According to the police, Shaikh slaughtered two goats on February 15 for his son's wedding reception, despite warnings from right-wing groups to avoid such actions during a nearby religious event.

Following the slaughter, protesters blocked roads demanding action against Shaikh, and unidentified individuals allegedly vandalized his vehicle. A First Information Report was filed against five family members, but no arrests have been made, confirmed officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

