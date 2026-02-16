Mumbai Police Crackdown: Major Arrests in Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Shooting Case
In a significant operation, Mumbai police arrested seven individuals involved in the firing at Rohit Shetty's house. The accused worked under Shubham Lonkar's direction, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The multi-state arrest included the shooter Deepak Sharma. Police custody extends till February 25, with main accused Lonkar still at large.
In a major breakthrough, Mumbai's law enforcement has successfully apprehended seven suspects, including the alleged shooter responsible for the recent attack on filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence. The coordinated effort involved both local and state police forces, spanning operations across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Deepak Rameshchandra Sharma, identified as the shooter from Agra, alongside accomplices, was captured following a well-orchestrated operation by the anti-extortion cell in collaboration with special task forces from the involved states. Authorities reported the intensification of efforts following the shooting incident on February 1.
While 12 arrests have been made in total, Shubham Lonkar, the purported mastermind linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, remains at large. The suspects appeared in court and have been remanded to police custody until February 25 as investigations continue into the broader criminal network.
