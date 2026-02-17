Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Kerala's Nava Kerala Survey: Electioneering Allegations Mount

The Kerala government's Nava Kerala Survey initiative has sparked controversy, with the opposition Congress accusing the CPI(M) of using it to financially benefit and bolster election campaigns. The Kerala High Court's rejection of Rs 20 crore allocated for the programme has intensified criticism regarding potential misuse of public funds for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:45 IST
The Kerala government's Nava Kerala Survey has come under intense scrutiny from the opposition Congress, who allege it is a strategic move by the ruling CPI(M) to sway electoral outcomes. The contentious survey, backed by Rs 20 crore, was denounced by the Kerala High Court as a misuse of executive authority.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, conveyed sharp criticism, alleging that government funds are being misappropriated for election campaigning activities disguised as public welfare projects. He highlighted that volunteers conducting the survey include CPI(M) and Democratic Youth Federation of India workers, fueling claims of political manipulation.

The judicial ruling emphasized a lapse in fiscal discipline, noting that the programme was not deliberated in the Assembly. The court's observations have contributed to broader questions about the allocation of government resources for partisan purposes, especially as Kerala grapples with financial hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

