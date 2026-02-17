India and France Forge New Heights with Special Global Strategic Partnership

Left Menu

India and France elevated their relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership during President Macron's visit. Key announcements included new ventures in defense, technology, and innovation. The partnership aims to provide global stability amidst unpredictable dynamics and further the collaboration in multiple critical sectors, reflecting an unrivaled mutual trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:01 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during delegation-level meeting (Photo/X@EmmanuelMacron). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark development on Tuesday, India and France strengthened their bilateral relations by elevating their ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This milestone was marked by joint announcements spanning critical sectors such as defense, technology, and innovation. The framework reflects the robust and burgeoning ties between New Delhi and Paris.

Among the array of announcements made during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India were plans to establish an annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue and the unveiling of the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. Furthermore, the launch of the India-France Innovation Network, and the inauguration of the H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka, were highlighted. A joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Safran to manufacture HAMMER missiles in India was also announced, showcasing the deepening defense collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the immeasurable bounds of the India-France relationship, highlighting cooperation across sectors. The partnership aims to provide stability and progress in an era of uncertain global dynamics. The H125 Final Assembly Line is expected to bolster India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities, with its first 'Made in India' H125 helicopter slated for delivery by early 2027. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

