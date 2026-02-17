French Interception Unveils Russia's Shadow Fleet Exploits

French authorities announced the release of a tanker detained in the Mediterranean Sea, alleged to be part of a Russian-operated shadow fleet transporting oil in breach of international sanctions. The tanker, named Grinch, was crewed by Indians and has been fined several million euros for its unlawful activities.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the vessel's release and stated that sidestepping European sanctions incurs significant penalties. France detained the vessel for three weeks as part of an investigation involving France's military intercepting the ship, anchoring it at Fos-sur-Mer due to invalid flagging and noncompliance issues.

The move is part of an increased effort by France and allies to address Russia's tactic of utilizing a network of hundreds of unregistered tankers to fund its conflict in Ukraine. Countries are determined to dismantle Russia's operations with decrepit vessels and shadowy ownership, following a similar French operation last September.

