French Interception Unveils Russia's Shadow Fleet Exploits

French authorities released a tanker suspected of being part of Russia's shadow fleet, violating international sanctions. The vessel, with an Indian crew, paid a hefty fine before departing French waters. France pledges to curb Russia's use of aging fleets to sidestep sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities announced the release of a tanker detained in the Mediterranean Sea, alleged to be part of a Russian-operated shadow fleet transporting oil in breach of international sanctions. The tanker, named Grinch, was crewed by Indians and has been fined several million euros for its unlawful activities.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the vessel's release and stated that sidestepping European sanctions incurs significant penalties. France detained the vessel for three weeks as part of an investigation involving France's military intercepting the ship, anchoring it at Fos-sur-Mer due to invalid flagging and noncompliance issues.

The move is part of an increased effort by France and allies to address Russia's tactic of utilizing a network of hundreds of unregistered tankers to fund its conflict in Ukraine. Countries are determined to dismantle Russia's operations with decrepit vessels and shadowy ownership, following a similar French operation last September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

