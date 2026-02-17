Peru's Political Turmoil: President Jeri's Future at Stake
Peru's Congress has initiated debates on whether to remove President Jose Jeri after only four months in office. This follows a scandal involving undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman. If removed, Jeri would be the third consecutive president ousted, marking the eighth leadership change in eight years.
Political uncertainty looms large in Peru as Congress begins discussions on possibly removing President Jose Jeri. The president has been in office for merely four months, but his tenure is threatened by a scandal involving secret meetings with a Chinese businessman.
The decision holds significant weight, as a simple majority vote could lead to Jeri's ousting. This would make him the third consecutive president to be removed, underscoring the ongoing political instability in the Andean nation.
If the vote leads to Jeri's removal, Peru will witness its eighth presidential change in as many years, raising questions about the country's governance and political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Colbert's Censored Interview Sparks Debate on Broadcast Freedom
Debate Ignites Over EU Carbon Border Tariff Impact on Gas Export
Revenue Deficit Grant Debate Heats Himachal Assembly
Political Turbulence in Peru: President Jeri Faces Censure Debate
The VAR Debate: Balancing Technology and Tradition in European Soccer