Peru's Political Turmoil: President Jeri's Future at Stake

Peru's Congress has initiated debates on whether to remove President Jose Jeri after only four months in office. This follows a scandal involving undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman. If removed, Jeri would be the third consecutive president ousted, marking the eighth leadership change in eight years.

Updated: 17-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:56 IST
debate

Political uncertainty looms large in Peru as Congress begins discussions on possibly removing President Jose Jeri. The president has been in office for merely four months, but his tenure is threatened by a scandal involving secret meetings with a Chinese businessman.

The decision holds significant weight, as a simple majority vote could lead to Jeri's ousting. This would make him the third consecutive president to be removed, underscoring the ongoing political instability in the Andean nation.

If the vote leads to Jeri's removal, Peru will witness its eighth presidential change in as many years, raising questions about the country's governance and political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

