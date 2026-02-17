Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Peru: Interim President Faces Possible Ouster

Peru's Congress is voting on removing interim President Jose Jeri, facing corruption allegations. The motion follows unreported meetings with Chinese businessmen. If ousted, it marks a new political transition just before elections. Despite political instability, Peru's economy stays resilient with strong foreign investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:36 IST
Peru's political scene teeters on the brink of another upheaval as Congress prepares to vote on removing interim President Jose Jeri. The vote stems from corruption allegations linked to Jeri's unreported interactions with two Chinese businessmen.

Should the motion pass, it will be the latest transition in a decade marked by frequent leadership changes. Jeri, the country's seventh president in ten years, could be unseated a mere four months into his term, disrupting the political landscape ahead of the upcoming national elections.

While Jeri denies any wrongdoing and remains hopeful about surviving the vote, the stability of Peru's robust economy contrasts sharply with its turbulent government, as the nation continues to attract foreign investment despite ongoing political strife.

