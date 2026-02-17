Chagos Islanders Seek Permanent Return Amidst Sovereignty Dispute

In a bid to reestablish roots in their ancestral homeland, four Chagos islanders have arrived on one of the Indian Ocean archipelago's atolls. They declare their move as an attempt to create a permanent settlement on the islands, which were evacuated in the 1960s and 1970s. Their actions come as a direct challenge to British plans to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands over to Mauritius by 2025.

Misley Mandarin, leading the group, hopes to welcome additional Chagossians to Ile du Coin, voicing his desire for a homecoming for those forcibly removed decades ago. Mandarin, who communicated with Reuters, emphasized that the settlement does not threaten the existing U.S.-UK military base on Diego Garcia, a strategically vital location.

The move, however, has been criticized by Mauritius Attorney General Gavin Glover, who labeled the landing an illegal publicity stunt intended to stir conflict. Despite the controversy, Mandarin and his fellow islanders remain firm in their goal to reclaim their homeland and counter the historical displacements.

