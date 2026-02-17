Bayer Moves Forward with Settlement in Roundup Case

Bayer announced a settlement in the U.S. to address ongoing and future claims that Roundup weedkiller is linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Bayer CEO Bill Anderson emphasized its importance to the company's ongoing Supreme Court battle.

Anderson stated the settlement minimizes legal risks, as it forms a critical part of the case presented to the Supreme Court.

He noted both the settlement and the Supreme Court case as independently crucial components that strengthen Bayer's legal strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)