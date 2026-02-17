Left Menu

Bayer Moves Forward with Settlement in Roundup Case

Bayer is advancing a U.S. class settlement to address claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. CEO Bill Anderson highlights the settlement's significance to its Supreme Court case, aiming to minimize legal risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:39 IST
Bayer Moves Forward with Settlement in Roundup Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayer announced a settlement in the U.S. to address ongoing and future claims that Roundup weedkiller is linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Bayer CEO Bill Anderson emphasized its importance to the company's ongoing Supreme Court battle.

Anderson stated the settlement minimizes legal risks, as it forms a critical part of the case presented to the Supreme Court.

He noted both the settlement and the Supreme Court case as independently crucial components that strengthen Bayer's legal strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
2
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
3
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
4
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026