Bayer Moves Forward with Settlement in Roundup Case
Bayer is advancing a U.S. class settlement to address claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. CEO Bill Anderson highlights the settlement's significance to its Supreme Court case, aiming to minimize legal risks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:39 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Bayer announced a settlement in the U.S. to address ongoing and future claims that Roundup weedkiller is linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Bayer CEO Bill Anderson emphasized its importance to the company's ongoing Supreme Court battle.
Anderson stated the settlement minimizes legal risks, as it forms a critical part of the case presented to the Supreme Court.
He noted both the settlement and the Supreme Court case as independently crucial components that strengthen Bayer's legal strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Verdict in Telugu Actress Prathyusha's Tragic Case
Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences
Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks
Supreme Court Reviews Controversial NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduction
Supreme Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Cheating Case