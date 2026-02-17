Left Menu

Bayer Settles Roundup Claims for $7.25 Billion

Bayer's Monsanto unit has filed a proposed class settlement worth up to $7.25 billion to resolve claims linking Roundup weedkiller to Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. The settlement aims to cover current and future U.S. cases, with provisions for claimants diagnosed and exposed to Roundup pre-settlement.

Updated: 17-02-2026 22:45 IST
Bayer Settles Roundup Claims for $7.25 Billion
Bayer's Monsanto unit has initiated a proposed U.S. class settlement amounting to a potential $7.25 billion, targeting the resolution of current and future claims that link their Roundup weedkiller with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

The German conglomerate confirmed that their proposed nationwide settlement, lodged with the Circuit Court in the City of St. Louis, Missouri, establishes a long-term claims program supported by capped annual payments over a span of up to 21 years. This move comes as a response to longstanding Roundup claims following Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto.

The planned settlement is set to address the majority of pending cases in both U.S. state and federal courts. Individuals diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma and exposed to Roundup before the filing date can submit claims. Bayer anticipates rising litigation liabilities, and this agreement influences their financial forecasts, now expecting negative free cash flow for the year.

