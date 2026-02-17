Bayer Settles Roundup Claims for $7.25 Billion

Bayer's Monsanto unit has initiated a proposed U.S. class settlement amounting to a potential $7.25 billion, targeting the resolution of current and future claims that link their Roundup weedkiller with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

The German conglomerate confirmed that their proposed nationwide settlement, lodged with the Circuit Court in the City of St. Louis, Missouri, establishes a long-term claims program supported by capped annual payments over a span of up to 21 years. This move comes as a response to longstanding Roundup claims following Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto.

The planned settlement is set to address the majority of pending cases in both U.S. state and federal courts. Individuals diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma and exposed to Roundup before the filing date can submit claims. Bayer anticipates rising litigation liabilities, and this agreement influences their financial forecasts, now expecting negative free cash flow for the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)