Strategic Bureaucratic Shifts in Himachal Pradesh's Administration

The Himachal Pradesh government has enacted key administrative changes, reassigning roles among five IAS officers. Notable appointments include Ashish Singhmar as Secretary to the Chief Minister and Arindam Chaudhary taking a significant position at the State Electricity Board. These shifts aim to streamline governance and enhance departmental efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:45 IST
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has undertaken a strategic administrative reshuffle, reassigning roles among five seasoned IAS officers to enhance efficiency and governance. The changes took immediate effect as announced recently.

Ashish Singhmar, a 2008-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Singhmar retains his role as Secretary of Digital Technologies and Governance, among other additional responsibilities including Secretariat Administration and Finance, aiming to streamline operations and drive technological advancements within the state's administrative framework.

Meanwhile, Arindam Chaudhary, a 2014-batch officer previously serving as Managing Director of the Horticultural Produce Marketing Corporation, has been moved to take on the role of Director of Personnel and Finance at the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board. Such shifts underscore a strategic focus on bolstering governance strength across critical sectors.

