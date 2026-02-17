6th Peyjal Samvad Focuses on Community-Led Water Governance Under JJM

The Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, today organised the 6th edition of the District Collectors’ Peyjal Samvad, bringing together senior officials, district administrations and sector experts to strengthen implementation of Har Ghar Jal under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The virtual event was chaired by Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, DDWS, with participation from District Collectors, Deputy Commissioners, Mission Directors and State teams from across the country.

From Asset Creation to Community-Owned Water Services

Addressing the gathering, Secretary DDWS Shri Ashok K.K. Meena reflected on the Mission’s journey since its launch in 2019, highlighting the substantial progress achieved despite constraints.

He noted that while the initial years focused on rapid infrastructure creation, the Mission has now entered a crucial transition phase — shifting towards community-owned and community-managed rural water service delivery to ensure long-term functionality and quality.

He emphasised the pivotal role of District Collectors in:

Systematic handover of schemes to Gram Panchayats

Ensuring community ownership of operations and maintenance (O&M)

Strengthening sustainability and accountability

He cited examples of 24x7 water systems managed by Gram Panchayats and strong leadership by women Sarpanches as evidence of growing grassroots governance capacity.

The forthcoming extension of JJM will prioritise:

Saturation of single-village schemes

Expansion of solar-based infrastructure

Asset mapping via PM Gati Shakti

Creation of a unified scheme database

Financial reconciliation for greater transparency

Jal Utsav to Promote Water as a People’s Movement

A detailed presentation on Jal Utsav–Jal Mahotsav was delivered by Shri Y.K. Singh, Director, NJJM, who described it as a multi-tiered public engagement framework designed to strengthen water sustainability as a people-led movement.

The celebrations will take place across three verticals:

Jal Mahotsav (National level)

Rajya Jal Utsav (State/UT level)

Lok Jal Utsav (Gram Panchayat level)

The national Jal Mahotsav will be observed from 8–22 March, aligning with International Women’s Day and culminating on World Water Day.

He stressed that Jal Utsav is a decentralised, culturally rooted initiative — not a centrally imposed programme — reconnecting water with local traditions and community identity.

District Innovations Showcase Diverse Models

Several districts presented best practices highlighting technology, sustainability and community engagement:

Gangtok, Sikkim:Revival of stressed springs under Dhara Vikas; recharge pits and trenches; barefoot technicians; strong women participation in O&M.

North Goa, Goa:100% household tap coverage; digital billing; QR-code payments; IoT monitoring; transition toward Smart Water Utility with SCADA integration.

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh:Third-party inspections; IoT-based sensors; district call centre for supply monitoring; structured village-level handover protocols.

Nawada, Bihar:Peyjal App for real-time monitoring; Jal Chaupal for community dialogue; fluoride-free surface water schemes improving health outcomes.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan:Rainwater harvesting; revival of traditional Tankas; conjunctive use of canal and groundwater in arid conditions.

Longding, Arunachal Pradesh:Community-led catchment protection; recharge pits; IEC campaigns; colony-level competitions to strengthen O&M ownership.

South Andaman, A&N Islands:Reservoir desilting; pond construction; student-led water audits; public awareness campaigns including a ‘Water Concert’.

These presentations reflected both progress and ongoing challenges across varied geographies.

Dashboard Monitoring and Accountability Emphasised

In his concluding remarks, Shri K.K. Soan, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, NJJM, emphasised that the success of JJM ultimately depends on district leadership.

He urged districts to:

Use the fully operational DWSM Dashboard regularly

Conduct monthly DWSM meetings

Maintain updated data and action plans

Focus on Jal Seva Aaklan, Jal Arpan and Jal Utsav engagement

Strengthen Panchayat capacity and engineering teams

He also informed that NITI Aayog has been requested to review JJM progress during field visits under the Aspirational District and Block Programmes.

Renewed Focus on Functionality and Sustainability

While acknowledging significant achievements, officials stressed that the next phase of Jal Jeevan Mission requires deeper consolidation — focusing on:

Functionality

Source sustainability

Water quality assurance

Community ownership

The 6th Peyjal Samvad concluded with confidence that continued district-level leadership and community engagement will drive the Mission forward toward its vision of safe and adequate drinking water for every rural household.