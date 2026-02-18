Fuel Diplomacy: Cuba, Russia and the US Oil Embargo

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez's visit to Moscow highlights the island's struggles with blackouts and fuel shortages due to a US oil embargo. Rodriguez engaged in talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, with a scheduled meeting with President Vladimir Putin later on.

In their discussions, Lavrov called on the US to cease its blockade, stressing the need for common sense and a responsible approach. He assured Moscow's support for Cuba's sovereignty and security. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Russia's longstanding opposition to the embargo and its commitment to aiding Cuba.

Amid concerns about potential impacts on US-Russia relations, Peskov stated their belief in the separateness of these issues. Meanwhile, Russia is preparing humanitarian fuel shipments to Cuba, as fuel shortages have already forced Russian tourist agencies to pause travel bookings to the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)