Andhra Pradesh's Stree Shakti: A Boost to Women's Mobility and Confidence

Andhra Pradesh's Stree Shakti scheme has facilitated over four crore free bus journeys for women, boosting their mobility and self-confidence. The state's major expansion plan includes the addition of 1,750 electric buses and 1,000 CNG buses to enhance public transport. Beneficiaries appreciate the financial savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Stree Shakti scheme, a significant welfare initiative, has recorded over four crore free bus journeys for women within just eight months, costing Rs 1,500 crore.

lauded this achievement, highlighting increased mobility and self-confidence among women. The government has ambitious plans to bolster public transportation with 1,750 electric and 1,000 CNG buses within the next 18 months.

Transport Minister Ram Prasad Reddy emphasized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's commitment to strengthening the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Beneficiaries like Joshna Priya appreciate the financial relief offered by this scheme.

