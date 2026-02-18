Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Chhattisgarh Tribal Burial Rights Case

The Supreme Court has asked the Chhattisgarh government to respond to a plea about the alleged forced reburial of tribal Christians. The court has temporarily halted further exhumations until a hearing in four weeks, highlighting concerns of fundamental rights violations against tribal Christians in the region.

Updated: 18-02-2026 15:48 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes in Chhattisgarh Tribal Burial Rights Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in a significant case concerning the alleged forced exhumation and reburial of tribal Christians in Chhattisgarh. The court has directed the state government to respond to accusations that tribal Christians have been prevented from burying their deceased in local village graveyards, instead being forced into relocations.

The petition, filed by the Chhattisgarh Association for Justice and Equality, argues that these acts violate the fundamental rights of tribal Christians under the Indian Constitution. Represented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, the petition detailed incidents where bodies were exhumed without the knowledge or consent of the families and reburied far from their villages.

Amidst calls to halt any further exhumations, the Supreme Court bench led by Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria has restrained the state and individuals from interfering with traditional burial practices. The case is set for a hearing in four weeks, with further deliberations anticipated on promoting secularism and ensuring equitable burial rights for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

