Supreme Court Intervenes in Chhattisgarh Tribal Burial Rights Case

The Supreme Court has intervened in a significant case concerning the alleged forced exhumation and reburial of tribal Christians in Chhattisgarh. The court has directed the state government to respond to accusations that tribal Christians have been prevented from burying their deceased in local village graveyards, instead being forced into relocations.

The petition, filed by the Chhattisgarh Association for Justice and Equality, argues that these acts violate the fundamental rights of tribal Christians under the Indian Constitution. Represented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, the petition detailed incidents where bodies were exhumed without the knowledge or consent of the families and reburied far from their villages.

Amidst calls to halt any further exhumations, the Supreme Court bench led by Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria has restrained the state and individuals from interfering with traditional burial practices. The case is set for a hearing in four weeks, with further deliberations anticipated on promoting secularism and ensuring equitable burial rights for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)