Secretive Dialogues: U.S. Diplomat Engages with Cuban Heir

In a surprising revelation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly engaging in confidential dialogues with Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, the grandson of Cuba's former leader Raul Castro. According to Axios, these talks are focusing on future relations rather than formal negotiations.

Axios quotes a senior Trump administration official emphasizing the informal nature of these conversations. The discussions hint at potential shifts in U.S.-Cuba relations, though no concrete agreements have been disclosed yet.

Reuters has not yet confirmed the report, and the U.S. State Department has not commented on the matter. These discussions could mark a significant development in diplomatic ties between the two nations.

