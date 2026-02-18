Secretive Dialogues: U.S. Diplomat Engages with Cuban Heir
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly in secret discussions with Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, the grandson of former Cuban leader Raul Castro. The talks, reported by Axios, are said to focus more on discussions than formal negotiations concerning future relations.
In a surprising revelation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly engaging in confidential dialogues with Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, the grandson of Cuba's former leader Raul Castro. According to Axios, these talks are focusing on future relations rather than formal negotiations.
Axios quotes a senior Trump administration official emphasizing the informal nature of these conversations. The discussions hint at potential shifts in U.S.-Cuba relations, though no concrete agreements have been disclosed yet.
Reuters has not yet confirmed the report, and the U.S. State Department has not commented on the matter. These discussions could mark a significant development in diplomatic ties between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia-Cuba Diplomacy: Navigating International Waters
Fuel Diplomacy: Cuba, Russia and the US Oil Embargo
Macron's Cultural Diplomacy: Strengthening Indo-French Ties Through Cinema
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Geneva Talks Test Ukraine-Russia Peace Efforts
Trump's Envoys Juggle High-Stakes Diplomacy in Geneva