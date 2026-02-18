Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia reconvened in Geneva on Wednesday to continue peace talks, aimed at ending the four-year conflict. This follows comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who accused U.S. President Donald Trump of applying undue pressure on Ukraine for concessions.

During an interview with Axios, Zelenskiy criticized Trump's focus on Ukraine's role in the peace talks, while rejecting any proposal that involves ceding territory not yet occupied by Russia in the eastern Donbas region. As the discussions resumed, tensions were high, with the talks described as 'very tense' by Russian sources.

Amidst stalled progress and falling Ukrainian government bonds, Zelenskiy's team approaches the Geneva talks cautiously. The diplomatic sessions come as Ukraine marks the fourth anniversary of the 2022 Russian invasion, highlighting the pressing need for a resolution.