Adhir Ranjan's Call for Eid Holiday Extension Sparks Debate in West Bengal

In a fervent appeal, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to extend Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations to a three-day public holiday. His request follows the precedence set by multi-day festivities related to Durga Puja, according to Chowdhury's letter delivered recently.

Chowdhury, speaking from Baharampur, stressed the need for additional holidays before and after the main festival day to allow full celebration among the Muslim community. Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity for government intervention to regulate essential commodity prices during Ramzan, ensuring minimal hardship for celebrants.

However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dismissed the proposal as politically motivated ahead of the state assembly elections. TMC spokesperson Jaiprakash Majumdar questioned why Chowdhury's demands were limited to West Bengal, suggesting he should lobby his national party. The decision ultimately rests with Chief Minister Banerjee.

