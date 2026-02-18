Turkish Parliament Advances Peace with Groundbreaking Legal Reform

In a significant step towards ending decades of conflict, a Turkish parliamentary commission voted overwhelmingly to approve a groundbreaking report that aligns legal reforms with the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). This move advances the peace process to the legislative arena, under the long-standing leadership of President Tayyip Erdogan.

The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, halted its attacks last year, expressing willingness to disarm. In return, they called for legislative measures allowing their political participation. The approved report provides a 60-page roadmap urging parliament to enact laws aligning with European Court of Human Rights and Constitutional Court rulings, fostering a governmental commitment to peace.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party, closely associated with the peace process, welcomes the report but emphasizes that the Kurdish issue transcends terrorism. Senior DEM member Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit called for swift legal action. The report's primary goals are establishing a 'terrorism-free Turkey' and strengthening democracy. However, it stresses that the legal framework should not suggest impunity or amnesty for PKK members, a concern reflecting the Turkish public's resistance to amnesty.

