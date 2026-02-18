Justice Delayed: The Prolonged Vacancy at Delhi's Child Rights Commission

The Delhi High Court has strongly criticized the Delhi government for its prolonged delay in appointing key members to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). The bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, emphasized that over two years of inaction had severely hampered the commission's function.

The government, defending the delay by citing the need for transparency, committed to completing the appointments by the second week of April. However, the court remained unconvinced, urging a reassessment of priorities to avoid further legislative lapses and ensure justice for children's rights.

The court highlighted the critical role of DCPCR in implementing child protection laws, noting the severe consequences for children missing in the capital. Critics argue the lack of leadership has rendered protective measures ineffective, stressing the urgent need for fulfilled governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)