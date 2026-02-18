Left Menu

Justice Delayed: The Prolonged Vacancy at Delhi's Child Rights Commission

The Delhi High Court criticized the Delhi government for delaying the appointment of the DCPCR's chairperson and members, a process extended over two years. The court expressed concern over the lack of urgency in filling these essential roles, highlighting the impact on child rights and legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 19:01 IST
Justice Delayed: The Prolonged Vacancy at Delhi's Child Rights Commission
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has strongly criticized the Delhi government for its prolonged delay in appointing key members to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). The bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, emphasized that over two years of inaction had severely hampered the commission's function.

The government, defending the delay by citing the need for transparency, committed to completing the appointments by the second week of April. However, the court remained unconvinced, urging a reassessment of priorities to avoid further legislative lapses and ensure justice for children's rights.

The court highlighted the critical role of DCPCR in implementing child protection laws, noting the severe consequences for children missing in the capital. Critics argue the lack of leadership has rendered protective measures ineffective, stressing the urgent need for fulfilled governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat's Ambitious Budget: Development Agenda or Election Strategy?

Gujarat's Ambitious Budget: Development Agenda or Election Strategy?

 India
2
BJP Alleges Misinformation by Congress on Himachal's Revenue Deficit

BJP Alleges Misinformation by Congress on Himachal's Revenue Deficit

 India
3
Cochin Shipyard Secures Landmark USD 360 Million Order from French Giant CMA CGM

Cochin Shipyard Secures Landmark USD 360 Million Order from French Giant CMA...

 India
4
China's Intensified Anti-Corruption Campaign: A Closer Look

China's Intensified Anti-Corruption Campaign: A Closer Look

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026