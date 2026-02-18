Iran Reacts: Echoes of 1979 as Mourning Sparks New Protests

This week, Iranians have gathered en masse to mourn those who fell victim to security forces in last month's anti-government uprising, paving the way for fresh confrontations reminiscent of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the U.S.-supported Shah.

Following the age-old practice, rivaling factions of today's clerical establishment employed Shi'ite Muslim funeral marches to fuel sustained protests, echoing past revolutionary tactics. Despite authorities' attempts to quell unrest with organized ceremonies and security reinforcements, public anger persisted, culminating in clashes and new martyrs.

These memorials, while intended as peaceful tributes, have evolved into a wider dialogue against Iran's ruling theocracy amid accusations of tyranny and failure. With whispers of looming U.S. military intervention, the threat of intensified unrest grows as Iranians grapple with declining freedoms and pervasive inequality.

