High Drama in Ranchi: Advocate Drags Man on Car Bonnet
In Ranchi, police filed two FIRs after an advocate drove a car with a man on its bonnet following a road altercation. The advocate, Manoj Tandon, claimed self-defense from a mob, while the victim demanded compensation. The incident was caught on video and is under police investigation.
- Country:
- India
Ranchi witnessed a dramatic confrontation when a man was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car, prompting the police to register two FIRs related to the startling episode. The incident unfolded near Rajendra Chowk on Tuesday and quickly drew attention.
The victim, a motorcyclist, reported an altercation with the car driver, identified as Manoj Tandon, an advocate of the Jharkhand High Court. The victim tried to stop the car for compensation, but Tandon said the motorcyclist had appeared suddenly from the wrong side, forcing him to drive off in fear for his safety amid crowd hostility.
Both parties submitted complaints, and the police are investigating thoroughly. A video of the 40-second incident went viral on social media, raising public interest. Further actions will depend on the completed investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- advocate
- bonnet
- incident
- FIR
- altercation
- Manoj Tandon
- motorcyclist
- compensation
- investigation
ALSO READ
Skyrocket in Synchronous Fire Weather: Global Wildfire Threat Grows
Zelenskiy Hints at Ceasefire Milestone in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Maritime Workers Stand Firm: Strike Halts Argentine Agro-exports
Alwar's Explosive Dilemma: Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Factories
Fire Erupts Near Tehran: Strategic Proximity Raises Concerns