High Drama in Ranchi: Advocate Drags Man on Car Bonnet

Ranchi witnessed a dramatic confrontation when a man was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car, prompting the police to register two FIRs related to the startling episode. The incident unfolded near Rajendra Chowk on Tuesday and quickly drew attention.

The victim, a motorcyclist, reported an altercation with the car driver, identified as Manoj Tandon, an advocate of the Jharkhand High Court. The victim tried to stop the car for compensation, but Tandon said the motorcyclist had appeared suddenly from the wrong side, forcing him to drive off in fear for his safety amid crowd hostility.

Both parties submitted complaints, and the police are investigating thoroughly. A video of the 40-second incident went viral on social media, raising public interest. Further actions will depend on the completed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)