Apollo-Denies-Links-Rowan-Unscathed

Apollo Global Management has firmly stated that its CEO, Marc Rowan, had no business or personal connections with Jeffrey Epstein, despite recent document leaks suggesting otherwise. These documents have fueled corporate and political turmoil across the globe.

The teachers' unions, having financial stakes in Apollo, have called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate what they claim are misleading communications from Apollo regarding Epstein. Meanwhile, Apollo co-founder Leon Black's departure in 2021 was a response to his own connections with Epstein.

The new documents also reveal past communications indicating scheduled meetings between Rowan and Epstein, although Apollo maintains they never occurred. As the scandal continues to unfold, it has entangled multiple high-profile banks and political figures, igniting widespread criticism and skepticism toward elite accountability in such controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)