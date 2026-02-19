Left Menu

Apollo-Denies-Links-Rowan-Unscathed

Apollo Global Management asserts that CEO Marc Rowan had no links with Jeffrey Epstein amid ongoing document revelations. Teachers' unions urge the SEC to investigate Apollo's past statements, while various financial entities face scrutiny over Epstein-related interactions. The case continues to stir political and corporate circles globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 07:42 IST
Apollo-Denies-Links-Rowan-Unscathed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apollo Global Management has firmly stated that its CEO, Marc Rowan, had no business or personal connections with Jeffrey Epstein, despite recent document leaks suggesting otherwise. These documents have fueled corporate and political turmoil across the globe.

The teachers' unions, having financial stakes in Apollo, have called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate what they claim are misleading communications from Apollo regarding Epstein. Meanwhile, Apollo co-founder Leon Black's departure in 2021 was a response to his own connections with Epstein.

The new documents also reveal past communications indicating scheduled meetings between Rowan and Epstein, although Apollo maintains they never occurred. As the scandal continues to unfold, it has entangled multiple high-profile banks and political figures, igniting widespread criticism and skepticism toward elite accountability in such controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Police's 'D-Hunt' Drive: A Strong Stance Against Drug Trafficking

Kerala Police's 'D-Hunt' Drive: A Strong Stance Against Drug Trafficking

 India
2
Currency Tensions Mount Amid Global Economic Shifts

Currency Tensions Mount Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Expanded Detention Powers: Trump's Impact on Refugees

Expanded Detention Powers: Trump's Impact on Refugees

 Global
4
Healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences will flourish with AI: Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal at AI Impact Summit.

Healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences will flourish with AI...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026