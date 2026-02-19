Imposter Caught: Man Poses as Central Agency Officer, Cheats Vulnerable Families

Delhi Police have arrested a Pulwama resident named Mudassar near Red Fort for allegedly impersonating an officer from a central agency. The accused had been deceiving economically disadvantaged families with false job promises, police officials confirmed on Thursday.

Intercepted during a routine patrol, Mudassar was found inside a black Hyundai Santro with a Jammu and Kashmir registration. Officers discovered a questionable identity card resembling one from the National Investigation Agency, leading to his detention for further interrogation.

Initial investigations revealed Mudassar's fraudulent activities targeted vulnerable families in Jammu and Kashmir, extracting money under the guise of employment opportunities in Delhi. The investigation continues as authorities build their case against him.