Bill Gates Cancels Keynote Amidst AI Summit Chaos

Bill Gates has canceled his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit due to prior controversies involving Jeffrey Epstein. The event has faced organizational issues, including a robot malfunction and dissent over VIP disruptions. The Gates Foundation aims to refocus the summit on its core priorities.

Updated: 19-02-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:08 IST
Bill Gates Cancels Keynote Amidst AI Summit Chaos
Bill Gates

Bill Gates has decided not to deliver his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit this Thursday, adding to the event's already strained circumstances. The summit had been plagued by organizational issues, a malfunctioning robot, and participant complaints about disruptions caused by VIP traffic.

While no specific reason was provided for Gates' cancellation, the Gates Foundation stated that the decision was made "to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities." This announcement follows the release of emails by the U.S. Department of Justice last month, highlighting communications between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the foundation's staff.

The documents suggest that Gates and Epstein met multiple times after Epstein's prison term to discuss potential philanthropic collaborations. Although Gates has stated that these meetings were solely philanthropy-related and called them a mistake, the situation has drawn significant attention. The Gates Foundation, established by Bill Gates and his former wife in 2000, is one of the most prominent funders of global health initiatives, with Gates serving as chair and board member.

