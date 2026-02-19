Left Menu

Jail Warder Arrested for Aiding Inmates with Phones

Sahid Shah, a warder at Manipur Central Jail, was arrested for allegedly aiding inmates to access mobile phones. Police found he helped prisoners, including those involved in serious cases, to communicate illegally. Multiple phones and SIMs were confiscated, and monetary transactions via UPI were uncovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:28 IST
A Manipur Central Jail warder has been taken into custody after allegedly facilitating access to mobile phones for inmates, authorities disclosed on Thursday. The warder, identified as Sahid Shah, age 35, hails from Kairang Mayai Leikai, according to police sources.

Shah is accused of illegally assisting prisoners, some of whom are facing charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), by enabling them to make and receive phone calls. These activities prompted a formal charge that has been filed at Heingang police station in Imphal East district, police confirmed.

On Wednesday, police seized numerous mobile devices and SIM cards from Shah. Investigators have also unearthed evidence of monetary transfers from inmates to Shah through UPI payments. Ongoing investigations are in place to uncover other potential co-conspirators, officials reported.

