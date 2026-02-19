Jail Warder Arrested for Aiding Inmates with Phones

A Manipur Central Jail warder has been taken into custody after allegedly facilitating access to mobile phones for inmates, authorities disclosed on Thursday. The warder, identified as Sahid Shah, age 35, hails from Kairang Mayai Leikai, according to police sources.

Shah is accused of illegally assisting prisoners, some of whom are facing charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), by enabling them to make and receive phone calls. These activities prompted a formal charge that has been filed at Heingang police station in Imphal East district, police confirmed.

On Wednesday, police seized numerous mobile devices and SIM cards from Shah. Investigators have also unearthed evidence of monetary transfers from inmates to Shah through UPI payments. Ongoing investigations are in place to uncover other potential co-conspirators, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)