Iranian Student's Journey: From French Detention to Freedom

Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian student, has returned to her homeland after her release from detention in France. The Iranian state television reported on Wednesday that this comes after two French nationals, who faced security charges, were allowed to leave Iran following over three years of detention.

Esfandiari's conviction in February was due to her alleged glorification of terrorism through her anti-Israel social media posts. Having served almost a year in prison, she has now been freed. In a broadcast with state television, Esfandiari expressed her belief that freedom of speech is not upheld in France, lamenting the court's unjust ruling.

This release and exchange highlight ongoing tensions and legal challenges between Iran and France, specifically focusing on issues of national security and freedom of expression.