Malayalam Star Jayasurya's Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 39 lakh of Malayalam actor Jayasurya's assets in a money laundering case related to the 'Save Box' app, operated by Swathi Rahim. The actor allegedly promoted the investment scheme and is under investigation alongside his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:23 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets valued at Rs 39 lakh from popular Malayalam actor Jayasurya, highlighting the ongoing money laundering investigation involving the actor. Official sources revealed this development on Wednesday.

Jayasurya, alongside his wife, was interrogated by federal investigators in December 2025 amid allegations of defrauding individuals through an online bidding platform known as 'Save Box'. This scheme, reportedly managed by an individual named Swathi Rahim, has drawn considerable attention.

The probe, initiated by at least four FIRs from the Thrissur East Police, led to a provisional seizure order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Authorities allege that Rahim compensated Jayasurya, 47, in exchange for promoting the investment scheme as a brand ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

