MotoGP's Bold Move: Phillip Island to Adelaide

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will relocate from Phillip Island to Adelaide starting in 2027, marking the event's first city-center street circuit. This decision followed unsuccessful negotiations to keep the race in Victoria. Casey Stoner criticized the move, citing Phillip Island's iconic status in MotoGP history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 06:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 06:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will undergo a significant change as it moves from the iconic Phillip Island to Adelaide in 2027, opting for a city-center street circuit. This marks the end of nearly three decades on Phillip Island.

The decision was confirmed by the MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group and South Australian government, who announced a six-year agreement, highlighted as a landmark event due to its unique location and safety assurances.

Controversy surrounds the move, with Victoria unable to retain the race despite negotiations. Retired champion Casey Stoner expressed disappointment, calling Phillip Island one of the best circuits, while current champion Marc Marquez has had notable successes at the venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

