Budget Crunch: DMRC's Stand Against Renaming 'Supreme Court' Metro Station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has opposed renaming the 'Supreme Court' metro station to 'Sarvoch Nyayalaya' due to financial concerns. The corporation presented its case at the Delhi High Court, citing the expenses associated with signage and technical changes, which could amount to Rs 40-45 lakh.

Updated: 19-02-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:21 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expressed its opposition to a proposed change in the Hindi signage of the 'Supreme Court' metro station to 'Sarvoch Nyayalaya' in Devanagari script, citing financial implications.

During a hearing at the Delhi High Court, DMRC's counsel highlighted the potential financial burden, estimating costs to be between Rs 40-45 lakh per station. This includes updates to station signage, road maps, and mobile applications.

DMRC's counsel also raised concerns about potential ripple effects, leading to similar demands for other stations. The court directed DMRC to submit an affidavit, with the next hearing set for April.

