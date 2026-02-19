Budget Crunch: DMRC's Stand Against Renaming 'Supreme Court' Metro Station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expressed its opposition to a proposed change in the Hindi signage of the 'Supreme Court' metro station to 'Sarvoch Nyayalaya' in Devanagari script, citing financial implications.

During a hearing at the Delhi High Court, DMRC's counsel highlighted the potential financial burden, estimating costs to be between Rs 40-45 lakh per station. This includes updates to station signage, road maps, and mobile applications.

DMRC's counsel also raised concerns about potential ripple effects, leading to similar demands for other stations. The court directed DMRC to submit an affidavit, with the next hearing set for April.

(With inputs from agencies.)