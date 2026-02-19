Zimbabwe's Historic T20 Triumph: A Surprise Win Over Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe achieved a stunning six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, topping Group B in the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe's win comes fresh off an earlier success against Australia. Captain Sikandar Raza praised his team's unbeaten run, and having qualified for the Super Eights, they will next face formidable teams in the upcoming matches.
Zimbabwe delivered a significant upset in the T20 World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets, securing the top spot in Group B. The victory came after Zimbabwe successfully chased a target of 179, achieving this with just three balls remaining in their innings.
Under the leadership of captain Sikandar Raza, who scored a quick 45, and the steady hand of opener Brian Bennett, who remained unbeaten at 63, Zimbabwe continued their impressive form following an earlier win against Australia. This win resulted in Zimbabwe qualifying for the Super Eights, even as Australia's campaign was cut short.
Despite Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka scoring 62 to help post a competitive 178-7, Zimbabwe's strong response with an opening partnership of 69 between Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani set the foundation for the chase. The promising form places Zimbabwe against India's steady lineup and other cricket powerhouses in the next phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
