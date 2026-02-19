Wall Street Slumps as Tech Giants Stumble

On Thursday, Wall Street's major indexes faced a downturn after enjoying a three-day winning streak, with the S&P 500 feeling the impact as heavyweight technology stocks faltered.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 86.4 points, equating to a 0.17% drop, opening at 49,576.22. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw a decline of 20.0 points, or 0.29%, opening at 6,861.34.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite dropped a more significant 113.8 points, or 0.50%, starting the day at 22,639.875. Concurrently, Walmart's stock price fluctuated following its cautious financial outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)