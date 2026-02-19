BJP's Bold 2028 Karnataka Comeback Strategy

In a critical meeting held on Thursday, BJP leaders launched a concerted offensive against the Congress government in Karnataka, expressing confidence in reclaiming power during the 2028 Assembly elections.

The gathering at Palace Grounds saw BJP outlining major concerns such as rampant corruption, misuse of state funds, a surge in drug-related issues, and the ongoing garbage crisis in Bengaluru.

In their resolutions, BJP lauded the Centre's Viksit Bharat initiative while criticizing the state's handling of law and order under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the need for BJP to mobilize for upcoming elections.

