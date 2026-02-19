Left Menu

BJP's Bold 2028 Karnataka Comeback Strategy

BJP leaders, confident of a 2028 return, attacked Karnataka's Congress government for alleged corruption and poor governance. They praised the Centre's initiatives, highlighted state issues, and called for grassroots mobilisation. Union Minister Shekhawat and BJP officials spoke on reclaiming power and tackling state challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:23 IST
BJP's Bold 2028 Karnataka Comeback Strategy
In a critical meeting held on Thursday, BJP leaders launched a concerted offensive against the Congress government in Karnataka, expressing confidence in reclaiming power during the 2028 Assembly elections.

The gathering at Palace Grounds saw BJP outlining major concerns such as rampant corruption, misuse of state funds, a surge in drug-related issues, and the ongoing garbage crisis in Bengaluru.

In their resolutions, BJP lauded the Centre's Viksit Bharat initiative while criticizing the state's handling of law and order under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the need for BJP to mobilize for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

