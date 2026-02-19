A Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest Sparks Unprecedented Controversy

In a historical turn of events, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, was arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicions of misconduct in public office. It is alleged that Mountbatten-Windsor sent sensitive government documents to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

The arrest of a senior royal, particularly one eighth in line to the British throne, is unprecedented in modern times, drawing considerable public attention and concern. Despite not being informed of the arrest beforehand, King Charles has pledged the royal family's full cooperation with the investigation, stressing the importance of legal proceedings taking their due course.

As further details unfold, the allegations continue to cast a shadow over the former prince's past ties with Epstein. The case has already led to the forfeiture of his official titles and royal duties. This investigation adds to a list of prior accusations against Mountbatten-Windsor, as authorities continue to explore the depth of his involvement with Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)