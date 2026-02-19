Poisonous Dispute: Family Survives After Consuming Tainted Meal Over Financial Feud

A 40-year-old widow and her two daughters survived after allegedly consuming poison due to a financial dispute with her brother-in-law in Mauli village, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, with the trio reportedly ingesting a tainted meal. The widow, Anju Devi, mixed poison into wheat flatbread, feeding herself and her daughters, Kamla Devi, 17, and Vimla Devi, 16, before the family was rushed to a hospital in Champaha Bazaar where they are currently recovering.

Circle Officer Satyendra Tiwari stated that the conflict arose from financial issues with Anju's brother-in-law, Rajendra, following her husband's death a decade ago. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing, with legal actions pending based on the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)