Poisonous Dispute: Family Survives After Consuming Tainted Meal Over Financial Feud

A widow and her two daughters in Mauli village allegedly consumed poison over a monetary dispute. They survived after consuming poisoned wheat flatbread. The incident stemmed from a financial conflict with the woman's brother-in-law. Police are investigating the matter and plan to initiate legal action based on their findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old widow and her two daughters survived after allegedly consuming poison due to a financial dispute with her brother-in-law in Mauli village, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, with the trio reportedly ingesting a tainted meal. The widow, Anju Devi, mixed poison into wheat flatbread, feeding herself and her daughters, Kamla Devi, 17, and Vimla Devi, 16, before the family was rushed to a hospital in Champaha Bazaar where they are currently recovering.

Circle Officer Satyendra Tiwari stated that the conflict arose from financial issues with Anju's brother-in-law, Rajendra, following her husband's death a decade ago. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing, with legal actions pending based on the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

