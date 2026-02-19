Left Menu

Tragic Collision: E-Rickshaw Safety Under Scrutiny in Delhi

A tragic accident in Delhi involving a six-year-old girl and her grandmother has raised safety concerns about e-rickshaw operations. The girl succumbed to injuries following a collision with a car. Police investigations are ongoing, focusing on the overcrowding and unregulated operation of e-rickshaws in the city.

A tragic accident in west Delhi's Janakpuri has claimed the life of a six-year-old girl, leaving her grandmother, Mercy Xavier, injured after their e-rickshaw collided with a car. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and regulation of e-rickshaws operating in the capital.

The unfortunate mishap occurred near the Janakpuri Fire Station, as reported by Delhi Police. The e-rickshaw overturned, ejecting both passengers onto the road, causing severe injuries. Despite being rushed to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital and later to an advanced facility, the young girl could not be saved.

Police have apprehended the car driver, identified as Sanjeev, and are reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events. The fatal incident highlights the pressing issue of unregistered e-rickshaws in Delhi, which often flout traffic rules, posing risks to passengers and drivers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

