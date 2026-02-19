State Finances Under Scrutiny: Opposition Raises Concerns in Himachal

The financial management of Himachal Pradesh is under the spotlight, with significant criticism from the Opposition, led by Jairam Thakur. Thakur alleges contradictory statements from the state government regarding financial data, challenging their accountability and transparency.

Thakur claims that despite improved financial support from the Centre since 2022, the current administration has struggled to effectively manage finances. He points out that the state has received considerably higher funds under Narendra Modi's leadership compared to previous administrations.

The Opposition has called for clarity and accurate reporting of financial figures, stressing the importance of transparency in dealing with the state's fiscal challenges. The disagreement spilled into recent assembly proceedings, with Opposition members demanding clarification on the discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)