Unraveling the Bomb Hoaxes: Servers Traced in Bangladesh

Bomb hoax emails traced back to servers in Bangladesh have caused widespread alarm across India. Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav reports ongoing investigations into these threats, which may involve foreign powers. Recent hoaxes target schools and official buildings, heightening security measures and anti-sabotage checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in India have traced the servers of bomb hoax emails, which have been causing widespread disruption, back to Bangladesh, according to Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav. Speaking in Jalandhar, Yadav noted the investigation is progressing, with international cooperation playing a crucial role in tracking the emails' origin.

The hoaxes sparked evacuations and security sweeps across numerous locations, including schools and government buildings in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and several other districts. Although the threats are largely considered scare tactics, Yadav mentioned the potential involvement of foreign powers.

Meanwhile, Yadav reported that Punjab's crime rate remains lower than the national average, with violent crimes significantly below national figures. Recent incidents include the shooting of two AAP sarpanchs at wedding events, highlighting ongoing concerns about safety and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

