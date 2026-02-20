Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defended his government's record on crop procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), challenging opposition claims. He asserted that the procurement of 24 crops is a national milestone and responded to various political allegations, emphasizing development and economic benefits from international trade deals.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has boldly defended his government's achievements in crop procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), challenging the opposition's skepticism. He emphasized the groundbreaking accomplishment of procuring 24 different crops, declaring it a national record rather than just rhetoric.
Addressing critics, Saini particularly targeted Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who questioned the MSP claim for such a diverse range of crops in Haryana. Saini insisted that a data-focused discussion would reveal the truth, dismissing the opposition's attempts to keep farmers entrenched in protests over these issues.
The chief minister also commented on the broader political landscape, criticizing the AAP government in Punjab over corruption allegations and expressing optimism about upcoming trade deals with the US and EU that promise to bolster Haryana's economy and provide expansive market opportunities for local farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Huge corruption is betrayal of Assam's people, alleges Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi pays homage to singer Zubeen Garg at his cremation ground near Guwahati.
Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Agenda at the Ninth Party Congress
North Korea's Ninth Party Congress: A Political Milestone
North Korea's Resilient Strides: Kim Jong Un's Vision Unveiled at Ninth Party Congress