Empowering Roots: Jammu and Kashmir's Forest Rights Act Claims Overview

Over 41,944 claims have been filed across Jammu and Kashmir under the Forest Rights Act, with the Union Territory's government detailing various district-wise submissions. The Act recognizes the rights of forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and traditional dwellers, with the Rajouri district receiving the most claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 13:59 IST
The government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported a total of 41,944 claims under the Forest Rights Act across the Union Territory. Of these, 28,925 are individual forest rights claims, while 13,019 pertain to community claims.

During a legislative assembly session, Forest Minister Javed Rana shared detailed district-wise data on claims. Rajouri district topped the list with 16,442 claims, followed by Kupwara with 6,039 and Poonch with 5,175.

The data underscores efforts to recognize the rights of Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers. Responsibility for implementing the Act has been transferred to the department of tribal affairs, previously handled by the department of forest, ecology, and environment.

