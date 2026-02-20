Left Menu

Digital Census 2027: A New Era in Data Collection for India

India gears up for Census 2027 which will be conducted entirely online in two phases. Deputy Registrar General VVLN Sharma emphasizes the critical role of district collectors. Digital literacy in Telugu states will aid effective data collection, crucial for policy and resource planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:58 IST
The forthcoming Census 2027 in India is set to make history by being conducted entirely in a digital format. Deputy Registrar General of India, VVLN Sharma, highlighted that district collectors, who also act as district principal census officers, will have a pivotal role in the execution of this nation-wide enumeration.

Addressing a state-level conference, Sharma disclosed that the enumeration will occur in two distinct phases: house listing and housing census, followed by population enumeration. This strategic shift towards a digital method aims to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of the data collected.

Sharma emphasized the importance of digital literacy at the grassroots level, particularly in the Telugu states, which is expected to facilitate seamless data gathering. State officials are urged to properly train enumerators and ensure public participation, as the success of the census is deemed vital for future planning, policy formulation, and resource distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

