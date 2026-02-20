Social Activist Arrested for Alleged Defamation Campaign

Snehamayi Krishna, a social activist from Mysuru, has been taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch. The arrest comes after allegations that she fabricated documents and an audio clip to tarnish the reputation of a senior Karnataka Administrative Service officer.

The issue arose from a complaint by D B Natesh, a former commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, which led to a case being registered at the Bengaluru City Cyber Crime Police Station on February 18.

During the investigation, authorities gathered evidence from social media and executed a search at Krishna's residence. The police confirmed that she is currently undergoing questioning in relation to the case.

