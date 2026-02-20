Left Menu

Social Activist Arrested for Alleged Defamation Campaign

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna was arrested for allegedly creating fake documents and an audio clip to defame a senior KAS officer. The arrest was made by the Central Crime Branch following a complaint by D B Natesh, a KAS officer. Evidence was collected from platforms and Krishna is now being questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:34 IST
Snehamayi Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

Snehamayi Krishna, a social activist from Mysuru, has been taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch. The arrest comes after allegations that she fabricated documents and an audio clip to tarnish the reputation of a senior Karnataka Administrative Service officer.

The issue arose from a complaint by D B Natesh, a former commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, which led to a case being registered at the Bengaluru City Cyber Crime Police Station on February 18.

During the investigation, authorities gathered evidence from social media and executed a search at Krishna's residence. The police confirmed that she is currently undergoing questioning in relation to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

